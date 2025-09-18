Citroën has told UK customers to not drive four of its newest models after a brake failure issue was discovered.

The affected cars are right-hand-drive versions of the new Citroën C3, ë-C3, C3 Aircross and ë-C3 Aircross.

The Vauxhall Frontera and Frontera Electric are also affected, but customer deliveries of those cars have yet to start.

The issue relates to the pedal box assembly potentially not being to the correct specification, heightening the risk of brake loss, Citroën parent company Stellantis confirmed to Autocar in a statement.

“If this were to happen, the automatic emergency braking (AEB) and the electronic parking brake would remain fully operational,” it added.

Stellantis said it had issued a “stop-drive action to protect all customers”, adding that those affected will be given replacement cars while theirs are checked.

For those waiting on Frontera orders, owners will be contacted and impacted cars “will be rectified prior to delivery”, Stellantis said.

All affected models sit on Stellantis's Smart Car platform. The related Fiat Grande Panda and Grande Panda Electric aren't affected by the issue, Fiat told Autocar.

Autocar was alerted to the issue by several readers who were impacted by the Citroën recall. One had picked up their car just three weeks before the notice was given.

This latest recall is the third no-drive notice given by Stellantis in as many months.

Back in June, the company told all UK owners of Mk1 DS 3s and Mk2 Citroën C3s built between 2009 and 2019 to stop driving their cars immediately, due to a potential airbag issue.

The recall came after a woman in France was killed by the Takata-made airbag in her 2014 C3 exploding.

Since then, this recall has expanded to include the Citroën C4 (2010-2013), Citroën DS3 (2009-2019), Citroën DS 4 (2010-2013), Citroën DS5 (2010-2015). The total number of cars affected here is near 130,000.

Worries have grown that Stellantis is struggling to deal with the recall. One reader told Autocar their car was recalled nearly six weeks ago and they're still waiting for the repair to be completed.