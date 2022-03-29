BSI opens EV accessibility consultation to the public

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has opened up a public consultation with the goal of improving the accessibility of public EV chargers before the UK bans the sale of new ICE cars in 2030.

The BSI says the standard is the first of its kind internationally and has asked for comments from a variety of stakeholders, including charger designers, charger installers, private landowners, local authorities and consumer groups to ensure that “charge points are inclusively designed for use by all consumers”.

With the support of charity Motability and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, the standard will look to improve access to EVs for people with a wide range of disabilities and neurodiverse conditions.

It will also seek to create an inclusive charging environment for older drivers with reduced levels of mobility.

“EV users have a wide range of needs, and this [standard] can help to improve user experience and ensure the public EV charging network is accessible for all,” said Nick Fleming, the BSI’s head of transport and mobility standards.

“Improving the accessibility of EV charging networks will help to further drive the adoption of EVs – an important step in the decarbonisation of the UK’s transport sector if we're to meet net-zero targets by 2050.”

The standard, named 'PAS 1899:2022: Electric vehicles – Accessible charging – Specification', will be published this coming summer.

Targeted areas include the physical environment surrounding charge points, such as kerb height and ground type, their positioning on streets and creating adequate space in parking bays.

Charger height, cable weight, bollard spacing, surrounding lighting, language accessibility and signals and indicators will also be covered.

“As we transition to net-zero, emerging transport options must be made accessible for disabled people right from the very beginning,” said Barry Le Grys, chief executive of Motability.

“Our research shows that half of disabled people will be reliant on public EV charging by 2035, yet they face a host of problems using public charging, from confusing instructions on payment units to heavy charging cables and limited space to move around in charging bays.

“Motability is sponsoring these standards because we believe that they're the only way that manufacturers can develop new infrastructure at pace which is fully accessible for disabled people and fit for the future of travel.”