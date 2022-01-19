Are disabled people being left behind by electrification?

A new initiative formed from a collaboration between Coventry University and mobility charity Motability will bring new insight and opportunities for disabled drivers, with an aim to make everyday vehicles more accessible. The university’s National Transport Design Centre – a state-of-the-art facility that conducts research into the future of transport design – will give members of the disabled community the opportunity to help develop the future of transport policy and practice. Previous research that it has conducted showed that unsuitable transport design for disabled people caused “reduced economic opportunities, social exclusion, a reduced quality of life and other negative impacts”.

Although there are several organisations, charities and schemes to support disabled people, some believe members of the community are being left behind with the push for electrification, in terms of both the vehicles and infrastructure. Difficulties posed by charging, ownership costs and vehicle design present accessibility issues for the disabled community as the UK undergoes electrification.

Challenges with charging

Motability estimates that around 1.35 million disabled drivers or passengers will be relying on the UK’s EV charging infrastructure by 2035.

Rachael Badger, a director at Motability, says there are several issues.“There are a lot of points where there can be challenges through the whole journey of choosing and buying a car,” she said. “Firstly, understanding options for making informed choices, like thinking of moving to an automatic, having to charge it, having to understand what their choices are as a consumer.” Range anxiety, while also an issue faced by non-disabled drivers, is exacerbated for less able-bodied drivers. Many have to transport heavy equipment such as hoists or lifts, which reduces range, and journeys planned with accessible rest stops and public toilets are considerations, leading to some selecting plug-in hybrids over full EVs. Getting in and out of the car, internal storage adaptations and the car’s user interface can also be problematic. In addition, parking bays are often too small for wheelchair access or easy mobility. Charging cables can weigh too much and require too much force to be plugged in, while other people are affected by the height of the unit’s screen. Some will have chargers installed at home, but those living in flats or apartments might not have the same opportunity, due to a lack of space or particular aspects of their impairment.