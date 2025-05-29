Technology giant Siemens has been named as the sponsor of the 2025 Autocar Awards, which will celebrate the people and organisations shaping the future of automotive - as well as the best cars on sale.

This year's awards ceremony takes place on 24 June, where Autocar and Siemens will name the industry's most innovative and impactful individuals, and provide a platform for them to tell their stories.

As part of Autocar's collaboration with Siemens, the two brands will also host a free, interactive webinar on 25 June in which we will delve into how software is defining the future of automotive.

As its role in vehicle development and functionality becomes ever-more important, there are huge questions over what software means for how we use our cars - and what the future holds.

Siemens is a technology leader with a significant influence on the mobility sphere so is well placed to help answer those questions and reveal the full potential of software in this space.

How can manufacturers upgrade cars post-purchase? Does your car have untapped technological potential built in already? What is a software-defined vehicle? These are just some of the questions we’ll seek to answer in our free webinar on Wednesday 25 June from 14:00-15:00.

Join Siemens head of automotive, battery and mobility Uday Senapati, Autocar deputy editor Felix Page and a selection of special industry guests – to be announced in the coming weeks – for an insightful and interactive deep-dive into the world of automotive software.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar editor, said: “Throughout our collaboration with Siemens, it has become clear just how deeply connected the company is to the automotive industry and how influential its relationships are at every level.

“We are thrilled to partner with Siemens to tell the stories of the industry's most impressive individuals and companies at this year's Autocar Awards ceremony and to hear how the company's insights and expertise are shaping the future of the car in our upcoming webinar.”

The webinar will be broadcast live on Wednesday 25 June from 14:00-15:00, with the opportunity to put questions to our expert guests.

Sign up here to watch for free