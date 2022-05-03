Autocar notebook: Lamborghini's best-seller and more

This week, we look at the price divide between the US and the UK, and we investigate the Tesla Cybertruck. But first, Lamborghini has a new best-selling model.

Lamborghini looks back

The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the latest entry into the firm’s best-selling model line in history. As the 20,000th Huracán left Sant’Agata last week, the firm revealed some interesting statistics from its cheaper supercar’s eight years on sale: there have been 12 road and three track variants, 29% have been convertibles, 32% have gone to the US and more than 60% have been worked on by Ad Personam.

BRZ for a C4 price

You thought the new Toyota GR86 was cheap, but chew on this: its virtually identical US-market sibling, the Subaru BRZ, has just been priced up from the equivalent of £22,200 over there – or to put it another way, about what you would pay for a 99bhp Citroën C4 here. It even gets a limited-slip differential and dual-zone climate control as standard.