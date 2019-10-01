Autocar confidential: Jaguar speeds up EV production, Porsche talks emissions challenge and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
1 October 2019

An exotic new hypercar is proving a tough sell in its home region, Jaguar is rapidly improving wait times for its revolutionary electric car, Porsche doesn't hold bak on emissions rules and more in this week's pick of  bitesize automotive news.

EV in demand, but Jag is on top of it

Want an I-Pace? Jaguar has the waiting list down to around three months in the UK, having secured extra stock for the home market. Some 2500 have found buyers here to date, with plenty more expected next year – the NHS has just ordered 500.

US doing best for Pininfarina

How are sales going for the Pininfarina Battista? Well in North America, not so well in Europe. Volume is split around 80/20 in the two markets it has so far been revealed in, with a global tour due to begin. In the US, pre-orders doubled after the car’s showing at Pebble Beach.

Our Verdict

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Alliance holding strong

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi-Daimler-Mercedes partnership remains alive and well, according to Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius – despite his decision to switch the Smart brand strategy away from the Renault Twingo to Geely. “The Alliance remains in place and we continue to work on several powertrain and other projects,” said Källenius.

University speaking

Porsche's vice-president in charge of the 718 and 911 models, Frank-Steffen Walliser, offered some frank views on research when asked about the complexity of petrol particulate filters. “The governments have now learned the more pressure they put on, the more the industry moves, he said. “But it’s tough. You have a lot of NGOs and universities that make one-offs and tell politicians it’s possible, but we are talking about industrial production – it means 10,000 particulate filters a day, not one in a university.”

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week