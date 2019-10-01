Autocar confidential: Jaguar speeds up EV production, Porsche talks emissions challenge and more

An exotic new hypercar is proving a tough sell in its home region, Jaguar is rapidly improving wait times for its revolutionary electric car, Porsche doesn't hold bak on emissions rules and more in this week's pick of bitesize automotive news.

EV in demand, but Jag is on top of it

Want an I-Pace? Jaguar has the waiting list down to around three months in the UK, having secured extra stock for the home market. Some 2500 have found buyers here to date, with plenty more expected next year – the NHS has just ordered 500.

US doing best for Pininfarina

How are sales going for the Pininfarina Battista? Well in North America, not so well in Europe. Volume is split around 80/20 in the two markets it has so far been revealed in, with a global tour due to begin. In the US, pre-orders doubled after the car’s showing at Pebble Beach.