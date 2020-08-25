Autocar confidential: future BMW i8 would stay hybrid, fitness focus for Mercedes and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why Aston Martin's chief designer "loved" designing the DBX SUV, tap BMW's thoughts a next-generation i8 and more.

From Aston with love

Aston Martin design chief Marek Reichman has said he “loved” the challenge of designing the firm’s first SUV, the DBX. “I like the proportion of SUVs,” he said. “In my prior life, I worked for Land Rover, so I understand the psyche, the proportion, the stance. It wasn’t a challenge. It’s been a huge amount of fun to push against the norm and do things that normal SUVs don’t do.”

Next-gen i8 'logically' hybrid

A next-generation version of BMW’s defunct i8 sports car would “logically” be another plug-in hybrid, according to design boss Adrian van Hooydonk. However, it “probably would be faster and run further than an i8 because we are 10 years on in terms of technology”, van Hooydonk said. He added that plug-in hybrid technology, rather than a heavier EV, would currently be “the best solution to realise the dynamics of an M car”.

Watch out Wicks

The forthcoming new Mercedes-Benz S-Class isn’t just set to take on the BMW 7 Series: it’s also gunning for fitness fantatics like Joe Wicks, thanks to the revamped Energising Coach function that will sync with fitness trackers. Product chief Lars Wehmeier said it will “give ideas on how to improve wellbeing and comfort, such as exercises on long trips that you can safely do while driving”.