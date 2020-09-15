BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: Fiat's sea seats, Citroen's stick-shift, and more
UP NEXT
Two key EVs to spearhead Renault’s reinvention plan

Autocar confidential: Fiat's sea seats, Citroen's stick-shift, and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 September 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear about the links between the interior of the new Fiat 500 and the seaside, how Rolls-Royce is avoiding lay-offs and more.

Fiat's sea seats

The interior of the new Fiat 500 uses a fabric trim made entirely from plastic recycled from the sea. The fabric, called Seaquel, is plastic harvested by fishermen that has been spun into polyester fibres.

No job losses at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is bucking the trend of industry job losses and has returned “back to normal” this week with the second production shift brought back in after the pandemic shutdown. Company boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “We haven’t laid off a single person. If the trend continues, I foresee that the end-of-year figures won’t be as bad as we thought at the beginning.”

Citroen's stick-shift

The stick-shift runaround could be on its way out, according to Citroën UK’s head of product marketing, Rob Clark. “Manual still accounts for around 70% of our cars in the C-segment, but we’ve seen a shift consistently over the last few years,” he said. “We’re expecting 35% of the ICE-powered C4 to be automatic.” He added that the C4’s new eight-speed automatic is much more closely aligned to the manual on emissions than the outgoing six-speed unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Boosterjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
View all latest drives
Back to top

In a class of its own

Some features in the new Mercedes S-Class are so advanced that there’s no regulation in certain places to certify their use, claims research and development boss Markus Schäfer: “Take the digital lights that can display 2.6 million pixels. You can play a movie in your garage with that resolution. We are still working with authorities in a couple of countries to get it working and on the road.”

READ MORE

Fiat 500 reinvented as all-electric city car for 2020 

Petrol-powered Fiat 500 to continue 'as long as there is demand' 

Fiat 500 review

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Boosterjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
View all latest drives