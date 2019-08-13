Autocar confidential: Audi's personalised lights, Mercedes continues with compacts and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why compact is the flavour of the month at Mercedes-Benz, how Volkswagen's insane ID R racer will inform development of future electric models, and more.

Compact like sardines in a tin can

The recently launched GLB is the eighth model in Mercedes-Benz’s compact car line-up – and Mathias Geisen, the firm’s director of compact car product management, has refused to rule out adding more in the future. While insisting the firm has no current plans to expand the range further, Geisen said: “Ten years ago, nobody expected we would offer eight compact cars, so never say never. But we’ve got a really good balance now.”

Audi’s bespoke beams

The Audi Q4 e-tron will be the first car to offer personalised lights when it’s launched in 2021. Design boss Marc Lichte said there’ll be up to 25 options for front and rear light signatures.