New Mercedes GLB revealed as family-friendly compact SUV

While it has lost many of the rugged styling feature from the concept version, the GLB retains a square, angular style inspired by the larger G-Class, including short overhangs at the front and rear, and a new headlight design. Multibeam LED headlights and LED for lights are both available as options.

Inside, the GLB receives a uniquely styled dashboard with an aluminium-look ‘tubular’ lower element. It features Mercedes-Benz’s widescreen cockpit, consisting of a single digital panel housing the instruments and infotainment functions. It is controlled by the latest version of the MBUX interface.

Mercedes-Benz claims best in class front seat headroom of 1035mm and 967mm of rear legroom when in five-seat form.

The five-seat version has 560 litres of boot space, 140 more than the Q5 and 55 larger than the X1, which can be expanded to 1755 litres with the 40:20:40 second-row of seats folded.

In seven-seat form, with two extra seats that can be folded into the boot floor, the GLB features an easy entry function.

The line-up will initially consist of four models, with all but the top-of-the-line diesel offered with front-wheel drive as standard. Buyers will be able to choose between two four-cylinder petrol engines and a single four-cylinder diesel in two different states of tune.

The petrol models include the GLB200, which runs a turbocharged 1.3-litre unit with 161bhp and 184lb ft, and the GLB250, with a 218bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 258lb ft. Engine emissions range from 137 to 169g/km CO2, with fuel economy ranging from 38 to 47mpg.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel is offered with 148bhp and 236lb ft in the GLB200d, and 187bhp and 295lb ft in the GLB220d 4Matic. The diesel engines have emissions ranging between 137 and 169g/km CO2, and fuel economy between 51.3 and 57.6mpg.

The four-wheel-drive GLB220d 4Matic is available with an optional Off-Road Engineering Package, including Multibeam LED headlamps, hill assistance and an additional off-road driving mode, which includes a special infotainment display showing gradient, incline angle and technical settings.

A seven-speed dual clutch gearbox is standard in the GLB200, while the GLB250, GLB200d and GLB220d 4Matic utilise an eight-speed gearbox.