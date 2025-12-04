BACK TO ALL NEWS
Pay-per-mile tax on EVs slammed as 'unreasonable' burden on fleets
Pay-per-mile tax on EVs slammed as 'unreasonable' burden on fleets

Association of Fleet Professionals urges decision makers to voice concerns as Treasury opens public consultation

Alex Grant
News
3 mins read
4 December 2025

The UK government’s low-tech approach to introducing a pay-per-mile tax for electric vehicles (EVs) has come under fire from fleet experts, who warn that it could pose an “unreasonable” administrative burden for operators.

Announced as part of the 2025 Autumn Budget, electric vehicle excise duty (eVED) will demand an additional 3p per mile from electric car drivers and 1.5p per mile from plug-in hybrid drivers from 1 April 2028. 

The plan hasn’t been finalised yet. To avoid mandating in-car trackers, the Treasury has proposed that drivers will estimate their next 12 months’ usage in advance, pay up front while renewing their tax, then reclaim any excess after an end-of-year mileage check. It has launched a public consultation inviting comments until 18 March 2026.

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) is collecting member feedback for the consultation and urging decision makers to engage, noting that previous conversations with the government had delivered useful policy reforms. 

AFP chairman Paul Hollick said that while members recognise the need to raise revenue, the need to take cars less than three years old into often overbooked MOT testing stations for mileage checks risks will be disruptive for fleets. 

“It’s just something of a hotch-potch," he said. "It’s not really pay-on-use and it’s not really retrospective charging. We’re struggling to see any advantages at all in this approach.

“The obvious alternative is a technological solution, but journey tracking would inevitably and properly raise questions over privacy and civil liberties. Also, any form of hardware or software used to collect data could add significant costs for fleets and private motorists.”

Leasing companies are also paying close attention, because the proposal places responsibility for collecting mileage data on them as the registered keepers of leased vehicles.

Matt Walters, head of consultancy services and customer value at Ayvens, the UK’s largest leasing firm, said eVED could be added onto the monthly rentals for new contracts but the lack of "grandfather rules" for older vehicles will leave some customers with unexpected additional costs. 

“From April 2028, we would need to obtain an accurate mileage for every single EV and PHEV already on fleet on the day the rules take effect, forecast the mileage for the next 12 months and then pass on a retrospective charge for that entire period. None of that was priced into the original contracts,” he told Autocar.

“Daily rental fleets face the most complex scenario of all: extremely high vehicle turnover and short hire periods combined with vehicle-by-vehicle mileage accountability. Without bulk reporting tools from the DVLA, it is hard to see how they [can] manage this cleanly.”

There are feasible alternatives, Walters added, suggesting a technology-neutral road-pricing system across ICE and electric vehicles, adjusting VED bands for EVs or charging VAT on public and smart home chargers. 

“Fuel duty was never a road maintenance fund; it’s simply a tax on using a particular fuel, and EVs don’t use it," he said. "So yes, the government needs a replacement, but eVED isn’t necessarily the right mechanism.

“Right now, eVED introduces complexity at a time when the market needs clarity, and it risks slowing the transition to electric.”

Peter Golding, CEO of software supplier FleetCheck, echoed the AFP’s call to action. He said the government’s “paper-based” approach likely follows concerns about a national ID scheme but those objections shouldn’t shoulder fleets with an “unreasonable administrative burden". 

“Efforts should be made to identify a technological solution that meets privacy needs and is easy to operate," he continued. "Crucially, it should recognise that eVED is really a pay-on-use system, not the clunky approach of estimate-and-pay-or-reimburse.

“In an age of connected vehicle data, apps and digital tachographs, it’s not unreasonable to expect something much, much better.”

