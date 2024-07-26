The best small company cars for tiny BIK rates

The best small company cars provide four-wheeled proof that very often less is more.

These compact machines might lack the status symbol-enhancing swagger of bigger and more expensive models, but their combination of low running costs, handy dimensions and, more often than not, engaging driving dynamics make them a top choice for savvy user choosers.

Of course, being ‘small’ doesn’t mean a car must be cramped and cheap-feeling, because as our list shows many offer plenty of family-friendly versatility and even a dash of upmarket appeal. What their more modest size and price does deliver is a useful saving in Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), the calculation that dictates the amount of salary you’ll have to sacrifice for the pleasure of running a company car.

Better still, these models come in multiple different flavours, from electric cars and superminis through to hard-working hatchbacks and capable crossovers. So sit back and relax while we guide you through the list of the 10 best small company cars.

The best small company cars