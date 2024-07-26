The best small company cars for tiny BIK rates

The best small company cars provide four-wheeled proof that very often less is more.
These compact machines might lack the status symbol-enhancing swagger of bigger and more expensive models, but their combination of low running costs, handy dimensions and, more often than not, engaging driving dynamics make them a top choice for savvy user choosers.
Of course, being ‘small’ doesn’t mean a car must be cramped and cheap-feeling, because as our list shows many offer plenty of family-friendly versatility and even a dash of upmarket appeal. What their more modest size and price does deliver is a useful saving in Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), the calculation that dictates the amount of salary you’ll have to sacrifice for the pleasure of running a company car.
Better still, these models come in multiple different flavours, from electric cars and superminis through to hard-working hatchbacks and capable crossovers. So sit back and relax while we guide you through the list of the 10 best small company cars.
The best small company cars
Our choice: VW Golf 1.5 TSI eHybrid
Few compact cars offer such a compelling blend of talents as the evergreen VW Golf. Celebrating its 50th birthday this year, the German machine’s blend of understated style, upmarket feel and decent practicality makes it the perfect choice for drivers needing to mix a busy working week with a full-on family life.
Recently updated, the Golf packs some minor visual changes on the outside and an interior that keeps the winning blend of space and premium appeal but with enhanced and easier-to-use infotainment. Factor in five-door flexibility and the VW has all the business and family bases covered.
Under the skin the latest Golf retains the tried-and-tested MQB architecture, which means the old car’s accurate handling and controlled ride remain present and correct. There’s a choice of standard petrol and diesel, plus a mild hybrid, but it’s the plug-in hybrid that’s best for business users. Its 201bhp petrol electric drivetrain delivers punchy performance (although there’s also a hot 267bhp GTE) and now features a larger 25.7kWh battery, which means a remarkable WLTP EV range of 88 miles and a BiK rating of just 5%.
Read our VW Golf review
