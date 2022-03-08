Nominations for Autocar Great Women: two weeks left

The deadline is fast approaching for nominations to this year’s Autocar Great Women in the British Car Industry, as all entries must be received by 11:59pm on 1 April.

Run by Autocar, in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, and judged by a panel of automotive experts, the initiative recognises the top 100 women leading the way across the UK’s car industry.

For more information on how to enter visit: Autocar Great Women 2022.

It comes as Autocar's Great Women in the British Car Industry enters its seventh year.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

In 2020, Alison Jones, then UK group managing director and senior vice-president of the PSA Group, was named the most influential British woman in the automotive industry. Since her win, Jones has been promoted to UK group managing director and senior vice-president of Stellantis and also named the SMMT’s first female president.

Last year, the awards celebrated rising stars in the industry. Hannah Denton, area fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, was crowned the winner. Denton was the second-most-successful fleet manager by volume in the whole of Volkswagen Group UK in 2018. She was also responsible for launching the VW Group graduate field force programme, which aims to give those on the graduate scheme at least a week in the field learning about a direct sales role. This year, Autocar and its panel of judges will once again recognise an overall winner, as well as leaders across key industry categories including Executive, Operations and Vehicle Development.

The top 100 will be chosen based on their seniority and level of influence and will be announced at a ceremony, along with the overall winner, on 14 June.

The day will also include presentations from keynote speakers (soon to be announced), a panel debate and a networking session.

Haymarket Automotive managing director Rachael Prasher, who heads the judging panel, said: “This will be the seventh year of our Great British Women initiative and we are looking forward to once again shining a light on the best talent in the UK's automotive industry.

"This past year has seen even more women move into leadership positions across the industry. Great British Women both celebrates these achievements and provides an opportunity for all women in the automotive industry or who are considering joining the automotive industry to see and hear from these amazing role models. Each year we are blown away by the growing number of entries across all industry sectors and I'm sure 2022 will be no exception."

Also on the judging panel, SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “SMMT is delighted to support these awards once again. The sector is working to improve its record on diversity and inclusion and if initiatives such as this can inspire more women to consider the automotive industry as a career, we can begin to address the gender balance in the sector and then think about how we address other diversity issues. Participating in the judging process is one of the highlights of the year, as it reveals the depth of talent in the industry so I wish every entrant the very best of luck.”