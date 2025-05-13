Nissan to cut 20,000 jobs, close seven plants and freeze all post-2026 projects

Nissan is to cut 20,000 jobs, close seven plants and freeze all post-2026 product work as part of an expanded global cost-cutting restructure aimed at stemming heavy losses.

Announced today (13 May), the moves build on the Japanese firm’s February announcement, when it said it would reduce its workforce by 9000, close three plants and slash production by 20% (to five million vehicles per year).

Today’s new numbers include those previously announced plans, Nissan said, and comes as it confirms a £3.8 billion net loss in the 2024/25 financial year.