Nissan to cut 9000 jobs and slash production as profits drop 304%

Nissan will cut 9000 jobs from its global workforce and slash production by 20% to five millions units per year as part of heavy cost-cutting measures.

The Japanese firm is looking to reduce costs by ¥400 billion (£2bn) after posting drastic drops in revenue (down 79% to £30bn), pre-tax profit (304% to £165 million) and income (277% to £95m).

This has dropped its 2024 forecast by £6.5bn to £63bn and pre-tax profits by £1.8bn to £753m.

Nissan hasn't confirmed where it will cut its headcount numbers from.