Engine maker Cosworth will continue to focus on ICE powertrains beyond the end of the decade, new CEO Florian Kamelger has told Autocar.

This is down to a new pivot into the luxury market, catering towards high-end brands, said Kamelger.

The key to this will be creating new partnerships similar to those it currently has with Aston Martin and Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) to build rasping V12s for the Valkyrie and T50 supercars.

“Luxury is ICE.