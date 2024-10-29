BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren owner 'exploring' deal to sell car maker to Abu Dhabi investor
Fast Fords will survive into the electric era

McLaren owner 'exploring' deal to sell car maker to Abu Dhabi investor

The deal would also include a non-controlling stake in the overarching McLaren Group

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
29 October 2024

McLaren Automotive is set to be sold to Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, with the promise of fresh cash injection for the British sports car maker.

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, which in April took full ownership of the McLaren Group (parent of the car firm and McLaren Racing), announced earlier today it has signed a non-binding agreement with the 'specialist investment vehicle'.

This, the two firms said in a joint statement, was to “explore a potential partnership”. The deal would also include a non-controlling stake in the McLaren Group.

The statement added: “This transformative investment by CYVN Holdings would bring access to additional capital, advanced engineering expertise and pioneering technology, particularly in the field of electric vehicles.”

