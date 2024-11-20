BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus embraces EREV hybrids as it axes all-electric plan

Ineos to restart production after four-month pause

Stoppage at Grenadier factory was understood to be down to seat supplier Recaro filing for insolvency

Will Rimell Autocar
20 November 2024

Ineos will restart production of the Grenadier after it solved supply issues that resulted in all builds being put on hold in September.

Autocar understands the pause was down to seat supplier Recaro Automotive filing for insolvency.

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Clader said at the time that the firm had run out of a trim piece “that we can't sell the car without”.

Now “a solution has been found” and production of all Grendiar variants is earmarked to restart in January at Ineos's plant in Hambach, France.

Asked by Autocar who the new supplier was, Ineos was coy in its response: "Until the supplier makes the announcement themselves, which is imminent, we cannot name them. We feel it's only fair they announce the news first." 

This potentially alludes that Recaro may have been saved from collapse, although the German company hasn't yet confirmed this.

“It’s great news that a solution has been found so quickly,” said Calder. “Automotive supply chains are extremely complex, but we were not willing to compromise on quality, so we are satisfied that we have found the best possible outcome.”

The restart will be a relief for Ineos, given that it was on the cusp of launching in the critical Chinese market, as well as in Mexico, when production was paused.

Calder continued: “We now turn our attention to preparing Hambach to restart in early January, and with significant growth in major new markets – including China and Mexico – and substantial expansion in the US, I believe 2025 is going to be our best year yet.” 

According to figures from analyst Jato Dynamics, Ineos sold 847 Grenadiers across Europe (including the UK) between January and the end of August this year, a drop of 35% compared with the same point in 2023.

