BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Industry facing 'serious' battles with poor image and record vacancies
UP NEXT
New Porsche Taycan first drive: real-world range test

Industry facing 'serious' battles with poor image and record vacancies

A new report from the Institute of the Motor Industry has singled out 10 challenges facing automotive in 2024
John Evans
News
5 mins read
13 February 2024

A poor image, record vacancies and a growing skills gap are among the serious challenges facing the motor industry, according to a new report from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI). 

'Driving auto forwards' identifies 10 issues as vehicle technology and the market evolve that, if not addressed, put the industry at risk of being left behind and motorists underserved. 

"The report is a hard look at the motor industry and doesn't pull its punches," said Hayley Pells, policy and public affairs manager at the IMI.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20

View all car reviews