Industry facing 'serious' battles with poor image and record vacancies

A poor image, record vacancies and a growing skills gap are among the serious challenges facing the motor industry, according to a new report from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI).

'Driving auto forwards' identifies 10 issues as vehicle technology and the market evolve that, if not addressed, put the industry at risk of being left behind and motorists underserved.

"The report is a hard look at the motor industry and doesn't pull its punches," said Hayley Pells, policy and public affairs manager at the IMI.