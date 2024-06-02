Industry digest: Why a CEO has a lot in common with the prime minister

Watching Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer slugging it out on the campaign trail, I’ve been struck by the similarities between choosing automotive business leaders and electing the next prime minister.

Both scenarios involve assessing candidates based on their vision, leadership skills, credibility and ability to navigate complex challenges. As the automotive industry undergoes significant transformation, the stakes could not be higher, making the selection of the right leader crucial for future success.

First and foremost, leaders must have a compelling vision and an ability to sell it, whether it is a set of policies to address the economy, the NHS or education or a five-year strategy to navigate an automotive organisation through the shifting sands of electrification, automation, digital technology and the sustainability agenda.

Voters and stakeholders are looking for leaders who can not only identify the right direction but to inspire confidence in their ability to achieve long-term goals.