Industry digest: We need to throw away the job description in 2024

As the founder of an executive search business, I read my fair share of job descriptions every week. Over the years, as the skill set in the automotive industry has grown and diversified, job descriptions have changed dramatically, and I’m increasingly seeing a difference between the initial job description and the eventual role the successful candidate takes on.

So I’m going to pose a controversial question: is 2024 the year we throw away the job description and start to get real?

It’s time to be really clear about what it is you want the person to do, how you want them to do it, and how you are going to measure them in terms of a role. Then simply list five or six key skills and the experience required to validate the skills.