How upcoming tyre brand aims to crack the UK market

The UK tyre market is set for an assault by new, lesser-known manufacturers that aim to take on legacy brands with rubber that offers comparative performance at a fraction of the cost.

Among those trying to crack the European market are Bandag, Boto, Kenya, Next Tread, Pinso Rovelo, Saetta and Triangle. And one that already calls it home is eyeing a bigger slice of the market: Vredestein.

The European passenger car arm of Indian tyre giant Apollo, this Dutch firm is relatively unknown outside of the Netherlands and Germany, despite its 115-year history.

Acquired by Apollo in 2009, the brand is a self-titled pioneer of the all-season tyre.