Editor's letter: Munich motor show diary

More than a dozen new cars made their world debuts at the Munich motor show, unveiled by the executives who helped create them.

Motor shows provide a unique opportunity to speak to so many of the industry’s brightest minds on the biggest issues all in one place. While shows might be an endangered species, they remain lucrative places to speak to the power brokers.

Here’s some of those I caught up with.

Vauxhall vs Opel

We often view how Vauxhall’s unique relationship with Opel works through the lens of Vauxhall, so it was interesting to hear Opel CEO Florian Huettl speak from the other side - albeit in a round-table interview containing just two Brits.