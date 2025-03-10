BACK TO ALL NEWS
Car makers back plan to relax EU CO2 rules – but Volvo 'flabbergasted'

Manufacturers' fleet average CO2 emissions are measured under European law, with fines given to any that miss targets

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
10 March 2025

Car-making giants including the Volkswagen Group and Stellantis have backed the European Commission’s pledge to relax the EU’s CO2 targets, which were this year made much harder to hit.

But a “surprised and frustrated” Volvo has slammed the proposed law changes and criticised both the Commission and its contemporaries for lobbying to weaken the targets. 

Like with the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, a car maker or group’s average fleet CO2 levels are measured under EU law, with fines dished out to any that miss objectives.

