​New Maserati models in limbo after £1.2 billion investment pulled

Launch of MC20 Folgore and future EVs in doube after Italian firm suffers sales slump in 2024

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
26 February 2025

Stellantis has written off €1.5 billion (£1.2bn) of investment of Maserati, leaving the future of some future models in doubt.

The decision from Stellantis – owner of brands such as VauxhallFiatJeep and more – comes amid slower than expected EV demand in the luxury segment as well as a collapse in overall demand at the top end of the Chinese market for global brands. Overall, Stellantis's profits fell by 70% in 2024, while Maserati's sales more than halved from 26,600 units in 2023 to 11,300 last year.

