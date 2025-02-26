BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis profits fall 70% in 2024 due to North America dip
UP NEXT
Lucid CEO steps down after six years at the helm

Stellantis profits fall 70% in 2024 due to North America dip

Chairman John Elkann said it was “a year of stark contrasts" with "results falling short of our potential”

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 February 2025

The profits of car giant Stellantis fell by 70% last year due to declining sales, particularly in the critical North American market.

The firm, – whose 14-brand portfolio includes Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot and Vauxhall – posted a net profit of €5.5 billion (£4.5bn), a 70% drop from an €18.62bn (£15.45bn) profit in 2023.

Stellantis’s net revenues fell by 17% to €156.9bn (£130bn). The firm cited reduced production in the North American market due to a planned inventory reduction, and delays in the launch of new vehicles for the European market that use its new Smart Car platform.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

1a Kimera EVO037 2021 first drive review lead
Kimera Evo37
9
Kimera Evo37
Citoren E Berlingo lead
Citroen e-Berlingo
6
Citroen e-Berlingo
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045
Leapmotor C10
6
Leapmotor C10

View all car reviews