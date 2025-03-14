BACK TO ALL NEWS
Why China won’t come to the aid of European car manufacturing

​Chinese firms will build cars in Europe but not necessarily in a way that will fill the region’s ghost plants

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
14 March 2025

One analyst on the Volkswagen Group's annual results call this week hopefully put it to CEO Oliver Blume that Volkswagen might want to partner with a Chinese firm to build the ID 1 small EV locally. Maybe MG parent SAIC, a long-time partner of Volkswagen in China, which is looking to build cars in Europe.

The answer came back: no. Volkswagen is building the ID 1 at its Portuguese plant on a Volkswagen EV platform, and while the car might use Chinese-supplied modules, this is a Volkswagen project and as such is so close to the edge in terms of profit margin that neither Skoda, Seat nor Cupra will get a version.

