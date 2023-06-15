Saudi electric car firm plots global expansion after state backing

Amid the shifting sands of the car industry, new players are emerging all the time – and now Saudi Arabia wants a bit of the action.

Six months ago, the Middle Eastern kingdom signalled its intent with the launch of a new electric car brand, Ceer – and while it has been relatively quiet since, there are plenty of reasons to take it seriously.

First, there’s the role it will play in finally establishing a car manufacturing industry in Saudi Arabia, something the country has been keen to pursue for some time – as was evidenced, for example, by talks with JLR about a prospective facility just over a decade ago.

Ceer also has significant backing from the formidable crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who sees it as a key part of his highly ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Saudi Arabian economy, creating thousands of jobs for local people and contributing £6.8