BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo to open new EV factory in Slovakia in 2026
UP NEXT
How Max Chilton and the McMurtry Speirling conquered Goodwood

Volvo to open new EV factory in Slovakia in 2026

Volvo pledges £1bn to third European site, with a production capacity of 250,000 cars per year
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
1 July 2022

Volvo will build a new electric car factory in Slovakia to support its dramatic plans to ditch combustion by 2030 and go climate-neutral by 2040.

It will be the company's third production site – alongside its original plant in Torslanda, Sweden and the busier factory in Ghent, Belgium.

Volvo says it chose Slovakia for the new location to create "a European triangle covering its largest sales region".

Related articles

The firm will invest around €1.2 billion (£1.04 billion) in the new plant – its first in Europe since 1965 – which will be located in the east of Slovakia, near the city of Kosice, and have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units.

"It will benefit from a well-established automotive supply chain", said Volvo, citing the four existing large-scale car factories already in operation there. The Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis and Kia each operate important factories in the country.

The company also notes that incentives offered by the Slovak government were a "key factor" in the decision, and says it is "expected to provide several thousands new jobs in the region".

Volvo has yet to reveal which models will be built at the Slovakian plant. The upcoming electric replacement for the Volvo XC90 SUV will be built in South Carolina, USA, and an £800m transformation of the Torslanda site will see it equipped to build only EVs by 2030.

Possible models bound for Kosice production include the next-generation Volvo XC60, due for launch in 2025, and the 'XC20' compact SUV confirmed for 2024.

Car Review
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750
Read our full road test review
Read more

The expansion of Volvo's production network will help it meet an ambition of producing 1.2 million cars by the middle of this decade.

Construction at the Kosice plant is planned to start in 2023, with the tooling being installed in 2024 and cars heading down the line from 2026. The site will use climate-neutral energy supplies and "will also be designed to be a leader in sustainable and efficient premium electric car production with an optimised layout and logistics flow".

Used cars for sale

 Volvo XC90 II 2.0 T5 Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£41,995
22,296miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 II 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£35,440
47,429miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 II T6 AWD Inscription Pro Automatic ( Xenium & Winter Pack )
2019
£47,490
14,552miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic AWD 5dr
2006
£2,295
147,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£27,500
65,001miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Lux Geartronic AWD 5dr
2007
£2,350
188,565miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Inscription Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£64,500
5,500miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 5dr
2004
£3,990
139,325miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£36,999
35,288miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750

Volvo XC90

It has big boots to fill and talented rivals to face. Is it up to the task?

Read our review
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo front three quarter action
Latest Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo appears 86 years after the Poplar finished second in its class on the Monte
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Skoda Fabia 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo 2022 review
Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives