Volkswagen ID 3 specifications cut due to chip shortage

The Volkswagen ID 3 has had several specifications temporarily removed in the UK due to the ongoing international semiconductor crisis.

The electric hatchback is now available only in Life specification, which is based on the 200bhp ID 3 Pro Performance, equipped with a 58kWh battery capable of a 259 mile range.

With the ID 3 Life priced from £35,835, it means there's currently no ID 3 on sale that meets the criteria for the UK government’s £1500 Plug-in Car Grant grant.

Volkswagen said: “Due to very high demand for the all-electric Volkswagen ID 3, combined with the still-volatile semiconductor supply situation, delivery times for this popular model are currently much longer than usual.

“Therefore, in order to minimise the waiting period for a new car, Volkswagen has temporarily simplified the ID 3 model range in some markets. For the UK, a special ID 3 Life model based on the ID 3 Pro Performance is being offered for the time being."

Volkswagen said the specially introduced trim is "all the specification you need for a comfortable life", featuring 18in wheels, microfleece seats, the Discover Pro infotainment system, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, keyless entry and a rear-view camera.

The German company is already dealing with large backlogs for its ID family of EVs, which have been further exacerbated by the shortages that have gripped the automotive industry.

“Overall, the order backlog for the ID family currently stands at around 95,000 vehicles across Europe,” it said. ”Volkswagen expects that, at least for the first half of 2022, the supply situation will remain highly volatile and challenging. However, production is expected to stabilise later in the year.”

Volkswagen’s overall backlog stands at around 543,000 vehicles in Europe, and it has previously adjusted production levels at its Wolfsburg factory because of the crisis, including cutting night shifts.