UK start-up targets niche marques with cost-cutting battery R&D

British tech start-up Ionetic, established in January this year, has revealed a new battery pack design platform that it claims is much more cost- and space-efficient than off-the-shelf solutions.

The company’s software automatically generates a battery pack design based around a series of adjustable parameters, using an architecture similar to that in the Tesla Model 3.

According to Ionetic, its software reworked an EV conversion company’s battery pack to boost it from 40kWh to 88kWh, without altering the size of its footprint.

The firm claims that these optimisations mean its custom-made packs are much more energy-dense than those commonly used by low-volume manufacturers, such as Model 3 or Nissan Leaf cells.

For reference, the 180Wh/kg density targeted by Ionetic is 36% higher than a Leaf module's 132Wh/kg, and 15% higher than a Model 3 unit’s 156Wh/kg rating. However, Ionetic has yet to show a working prototype, so the figures are based on the company’s software modelling.

Ionetic also plans to open its first UK production facility in late 2023, although it has yet to clarify where this will be.

The firm says the ability to produce batteries in-house will allow it to cut development costs for a battery pack from £40-80 million down to £4-10 million.

James Eaton, CEO and co-founder of Ionetic, said: “There are many stages needed to get a battery pack into production. Automotive companies need to consider requirements, system design, homologation, embedded control, manufacturing options and vehicle integration, to name a few.