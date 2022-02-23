BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles sinks in Atlantic
Ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles sinks in Atlantic

Felicity Ace was taking Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen cars to US when it caught fire
1 March 2022

The cargo ship that caught fire while carrying thousands of Volkswagen Group cars to the US has sunk around 250 miles off the coast of the Azores. 

The Felicity Ace was transporting around 4000 cars from the Emden port in Germany to Davisville, Rhode Island, before a fire started in the hold from an as-yet unknown source. All 22 crew members were safely rescued by the Portuguese Navy. 

Salvage work was under way to recover the 650ft-long ship and the fire had been extinguished; but it listed to starboard before sinking, due to structural issues caused by the fire and rough seas, according to its manager.



It's still unclear which cars exactly were on board, but reports suggest that AudiBentley, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen had cars on the boat.

Reports suggest that Porsche had 1100 vehicles on the ship, with one American economist estimating the total cost of damages at $335 million (£247m).

“We're already working to replace every car affected by this incident, and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice-president of public relations at Porsche Cars North America, told the Associated Press. 

The Portuguese Navy said last week that four merchant ships were assisting with the rescue near the island of Faial in the Azores, along with one of its own patrol boats. 

Lamborghini America CEO Andrea Baldi told Automotive News Europe that the Urus SUV accounted for the bulk of Lamborghinis on board, but there were also some Aventador and Hurácan supercars.

There are now fears that the ship could pollute the Atlantic Ocean, as it was carrying 2200 tonnes of fuel and 2200 tonnes of oil, ABC has reported.

A Portuguese Navy vessel and a Portuguese Air Force aeroplane will remain at the scene of the sinking to look out for any resulting pollution. 

 

Comments

Comments
7
This discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
CWBROWN 23 February 2022

It will be interesting if VW are more keen to salvage and repair these, given the chip shortage and insane new-car demand.

Usually, the car manufacturers are more than delighted to shred the entire cargo, and put in an insurance claim- boosting their sales for the year, whilst removing excess stock. The Cougar Ace that beached itself in 2008, full of undamaged Mazdas. for example. All cars were destroyed, even though most were absolutely fine, or at most had minor panel damage.

scrap 23 February 2022

Was the fire caused by lithium ion batteries in an EV?  

Would you be happy if your Lamborghini was 'rebuilt' after being salvaged? Hmm...

sabre 17 February 2022

"...the ship is said to be drifiting eastwards." If it drifts very eastwards it may be used by Russia as an excuse for starting war. The west should prevent war by compensating the Russians with all the Porsches abroad the ship.

 

Peace!!!

