The cost of charging an EV at home is about to get a lot cheaper, in theory. Renault is pioneering a service that promises to cut electricity bills in half.

Meanwhile, UK energy provider Octopus is now offering a new tariff with the hook that customers can essentially charge their electric car at home for free.

How is this possible? The EV technology enabling the savings is called bi-directional charging, and it will be rolled out at scale for the first time with the new Renault