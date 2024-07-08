BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz targets 30%-cheaper batteries in affordable EV drive

German brand is targeting energy density of 0.9kWh per litre at Untertürkheim factory's new eCampus
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
8 July 2024

Mercedes-Benz has set a target of reducing the costs of its EV batteries by as much as 30% by increasing their energy density.

The German firm aims to increase the energy density of its batteries to 0.9kWh per litre. The 120kWh battery in its most efficient current EV, the EQS saloon, has an energy density of 0.55kWh per litre.

This new target also goes beyond the 0.8kWh per litre that Mercedes claims to be achieving from lithium ion batteries with a silicon composite anode, developed with American company Sila Nanotechnologies and earmarked for future versions of the electric G-Class.

