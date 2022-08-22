How is EV battery design and production changing in 2022?

News
Tesla's decision to use LFP batteries in the standard-range Model 3 surprised UBS bank analysts
Chinese battery companies BYD and CATL are responsible for key developments to LFP batteries
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is following Tesla's example, getting LFP cells from 2023
Swapping the 77kWh ID 3 battery for an LFP version could reduce range by more than 100 miles
