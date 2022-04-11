BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Arrival is shaking up factory production
UP NEXT
The best cars of the 79th Goodwood Members' Meeting

How Arrival is shaking up factory production

British start-up is almost ready to begin making its electric van using radical process
Julian Rendell
News
6 mins read
11 April 2022

One of Britain's most advanced vehicle factories, owned by EV start-up Arrival in Bicester, is nearing the day of making its first parcel-delivery van, and Autocar has enjoyed an exclusive first look.

The site is the first in the world to use a ‘microfactory’ production system, in which a usual assembly line is replaced by flexible manufacturing cells, with the design, layout and low output of the site established for supplying the local market.

“We’re all about being local, selling locally, configuring our plant to local demand and being flexible in production,” said EV platform boss James Broomer. Arrival’s manufacturing revolution is revealed by its van’s high-tech interior, rather than the exterior of its two anonymous industrial sheds.

Related articles

One building of 120,000sq ft houses the body plant, where composite thermoset panels are heat-formed on two lines of vacuum presses, while the second, 180,000sq ft building is the assembly hall, fitted out with Kuka robotic-arm manufacturing cells and logistics handled by a fleet of 150 computer-controlled mobile robots called Wemo. When we visited, Bicester was bustling in the ramp-up phase, with engineers and production staff focused on trialling production processes, installing robotics arms in the production cells and fine-tuning the Wemos’ programming.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Live

Capacity is 5000 per year, doubled with a second shift, but Arrival has delayed delivery of its first vans until the second half of 2022, so the race is on to get the new production system working some time in the third quarter to hit a target of 400- 500 delivered by year’s end.

“We have the sprint mentality,” smiles Broomer.

Much is resting on this start of production. Arrival has raised nearly $1 billion in funding from investors including the Hyundai Motor Group, asset-management giant Blackrock and courier UPS, which has contracted to buy 10,000 vans globally.

The potential business win as the world scrabbles to reach net-zero emissions by 2030/2035 has resulted in a valuation of Arrival, yet to turn a profit, of £1.76 billion – almost twice that of Aston Martin.

Arrival’s adoption of the microfactory system goes hand in hand with its radical van design, which is more like that of low-volume sports cars like the Lotus Elise than a typical steel box on wheels.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives

Back to top

A skateboard-style chassis is formed of extruded aluminium members, then composite body panels are hung on alloy extrusions joined by cast nodes.

The van’s front end is cleverly engineered, too, as a single large precision-formed injection moulding. A mould for this module is pricey, at around £1 million, but it’s common to all versions of the van, so economies of scale apply.

The body panels are formed from thermoset plastic that starts life as a roll of woven material supplied from a factory in Blackburn.

Each panel is built up typically from four material layers, called plies, cut to shape by computer-controlled machines that devise the best combination to reduce waste.

Unlike in a typical composite factory, where workers handle and position the plies into a single part, here robots do the job, using unique handling tools, equipped with hooks and developed by Arrival itself.

The next stage is also robot-controlled: the part is delivered to the heat-press by a Wemo, although an operator keeps an eye on the process.

Soft tools are used on the heat press; these have a shorter life than steel tools but save tens of thousands compared with steel tooling.

Advertisement
Back to top

To form a panel, the thermoset material is heated to 200deg C for 1min 30sec to ensure that all the thermoset material has melted to the correct shape.

The thermoset material is pre-coloured, so each panel exits the forming tool in its final colour, thus requiring no paint.

This whole panel forming- process is timed to 22min – the ‘tact’ or cycle time that defines how long each operation should take, and the same time is used in the final assembly hall. In volume-production terms, that’s an age for a process that’s usually planned around one minute, but it’s integral to the microfactory concept.

Sets of body panels are then transported by Wemos to the adjacent Number Two Plant for final assembly.

The heart of the assembly plant are five cells of Kuka robots, each cell equipped with around six arms and timed to that 22min tact. These cells are fed with parts by the fleet of Wemos, and co- ordinating these logistics will be the secret to the efficient operation of Bicester.

In charge of robotics is ex- Airbus boffin Giuseppe Napo Montano, whose 50-strong team designed the Wemos from scratch in three years and was busy programming the production sequence when we visited.

“The Wemos are completely configurable, can talk to each other and operate autonomously,” he said.

Advertisement
Back to top

Three Wemos are needed to support the weight of the van’s platform, which is fitted out with its battery pack, motor and ancilliaries at Cell One; before moving 22min later to Cell Two, where the extruded body ‘hoops’ are fitted; then onto Cell Three, where the cab is constructed from multiple panels and the front module bolted on; and then to further Cells for installation of the interior and load-bay fittings to the customer’s specification.

No vehicles were running down the line during our visit, so we can’t judge the final quality of the vans, but the pre-production examples made at Arrival’s pilot plant in Banbury look well finished.

The race is now on to get production going in time for UPS to start electric delivery of Christmas parcels around London and the south-east of England.

It will be not just a Christmas present for customers but also ground-breaking for Arrival.

Where did the idea come from?

The microfactory concept was first proposed in 1998 by Cardiff Business School academics Peter Wells and Paul Nieuwenhuis.

They shook up car-making by replacing a large-output, sprawling factory with a network of low-volume plants. Instead of a high- investment, metal-bashing press plant, a paint shop and a complex production line, their vision was of low-investment, flexible production equipment responsive to changing market conditions.

“You can build a microfactory network bit by bit, which from a strategic point of view is important, because you expand your production to a growing market by replicating each microfactory locally, rather than building a huge factory and then forcing cars into the retail network,” Wells told Autocar.

They studied low-volume firms like Lotus (which had recently launched the revolutionary extruded-alloy, composite- bodied Elise), Ferrari and electric-car pioneer Think.

The conclusion was to size a microfactory around annual production of 5000. Thus supplying a market like the UK, typically served by a large plant making 300,000 cars per year, would require 60 microfactories, each near a major population centre.

Advertisement
Back to top

Each would also act as the local dealership and repair hub, cutting out 40% of the total cost of the vehicle.

“If the vehicles are leased and brought back to the microfactory for refurbishment before moving on to a new user, you can get pretty close to the circular economy. I can see Arrival’s [car] deal with Uber working like that,” said Wells.

What's happening about larger goods vehicles?

All new large goods vehicles must have zero-emissions powertrains from 2035, the heaviest articulated trucks following in 2040. Currently, most are diesel engined.

Industry stalwarts like Mercedes-Benz already have a range of battery- electric trucks, such as Fuso eCanter 66kWhr in service with DPD and the eActros rigid/artic, with a 448kWhr battery for a 250-mile range.

And for intercontinental long-haul haulage, Mercedes will employ hydrogen fuel cells, with its first tractive unit due in service in 2027.

Just like on the car side, there are also EV start-ups, like Volta. Its Zero 18-tonne rigid truck, equipped with a 150kWhr battery for 125 miles of range, is scheduled for first deliveries in 2023,

Truck operators face even more upheaval in the next 10 years than car drivers as net-zero policies close out 100 years of diesel truck operations.

Even last year, just 1% of the new trucks sold in the UK were battery-electric.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
58,150miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,170
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
58,594miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
71,191miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,300
37,539miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2015
£5,461
51,798miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
ac555 11 April 2022
I really want them to succeed. But I don't understand how they're proposing to reverse traditional economies of scale? This article doesn't answer that question.
Roger Carr 11 April 2022

Interesting read and clearly an ambitioius plan. How does the "microfactory" concept and execution compare with the Gordon Murray istream concept?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives