Honda and General Motors to jointly develop affordable EVs for 2027
Honda and General Motors to jointly develop affordable EVs for 2027

Japanese and American firms will target global output of “millions” of EVs, focusing on compact crossover segment
News
2 mins read
6 April 2022

Following almost a decade of collaboration, Honda and General Motors (GM) will expand their long-standing collaboration to co-develop affordable electric cars, with plans to introduce a new global vehicle architecture. 

Starting from 2027, the Japanese and American manufacturers will aim for a global production output of “millions” of EVs, focusing on the compact crossover segment. 

One model touted by GM is a crossover for the North American market, which will be positioned at a price point lower than the Chevrolet Equinox EV, itself targeting a cost of around $30,000 (£22,995). 

The move comes shortly after Honda announced an EV development partnership with technology giant Sony to "create a new era of mobility and mobility services".

Part of Honda's collaboration with GM, meanwhile, includes standardising equipment and processes across the two firms, which will contribute to “world-class quality, higher throughput and greater affordability”. 

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. 

Both firms have said the move forms part of their respective goals to reach carbon-neutrality. GM is targeting 2040 with tailpipe emissions eliminated by 2035, while Honda is aiming for 2050. 

“Honda is committed to reaching our goal of carbon-neutrality on a global basis by 2050, which requires driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. 

“Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles.” 

The two firms are also discussing future battery technologies, which they say will further cut the costs of electrification while improving performance and sustainability levels for upcoming models. 

GM is currently developing new battery technologies including lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state, while Honda is working on its own solid-state tech. 

"The progress we have made with GM since we announced the EV battery development collaboration in 2018, followed by co-development of electric vehicles including the Honda Prologue, has demonstrated the win-win relationship that can create new value for our customers,” said Honda senior managing executive officer Shinji Aoyama.

“This new series of affordable EVs will build on this relationship by leveraging our strength in the development and production of high-quality compact-class vehicles.”

Honda and GM have collaborated since 2013, when they began development of hydrogen fuel cell systems. An EV battery development programme was formed in 2018, followed by plans to develop two EVs, announced in 2020. 

Read more

The two models are the Prologue and an as-yet unnamed electric SUV for Honda's upmarket Acura brand. 

Plans are also in place with autonomous tech company Cruise to develop a fully self-driving vehicle for ride-hailing and deliveries.

