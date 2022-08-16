BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Exclusive: Mahindra design boss details brand's UK-led EV push
UP NEXT
Aston Martin expected to reveal V12 Vantage roadster this week

Exclusive: Mahindra design boss details brand's UK-led EV push

Pratap Bose details Mahindra's EV positioning, its relationship with VW and why the UK HQ is so important
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
5 mins read
16 August 2022

Yesterday, Indian automotive and industrial giant Mahindra and Mahindra revealed five dramatic new electric SUV concepts which will spearhead a full-bore electrification drive for the marque - while introducing a radical new sub-brand aimed at entirely new markets.

Just as significantly, the most dramatically styled pair among the five – all of which use architecture derived from the VW Group's MEB platform – are the work of Mahindra's Advanced Design Europe facility in Banbury, Oxfordshire, next to the headquarters of its successful Formula E racing team.

Access to this content requires an Autocar Business subscription. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here  
Basic
FREE
FREE
Register
  • Access to additional free article
  • Regular newsletters to help you get the facts fast
  • Invitations to free webinars with industry leaders
The information
£33 per month
£396 for 1 year
Try free for 1 month*
  • Unlimited access to industry News
  • Daily Emails to help you get to the facts fast
  • All The Information Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
*based on a monthly plan using the promo code FREEMONTH33. Cancel anytime within the first month and you won't be charged. Alternatively, take out an annual plan and use the code to get the first month free
Best deal
The Knowledge
£66 per month
£792 for 1 year
Try free for 1 month*
  • The Information subscription
  • plus
  • All The Knowledge Opinion pieces written by our expert journalists
  • Special industry Insight Reports
  • Bonus - exclusive access to Editor Webinars
*based on a monthly plan using the promo code FREEMONTH66. Cancel anytime within the first month and you won't be charged. Alternatively, take out an annual plan and use the code to get the first month free
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact neil.johnston@haymarket.com
  • The Knowledge subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review

View all latest drives