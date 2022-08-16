Exclusive: Mahindra design boss details brand's UK-led EV push

Yesterday, Indian automotive and industrial giant Mahindra and Mahindra revealed five dramatic new electric SUV concepts which will spearhead a full-bore electrification drive for the marque - while introducing a radical new sub-brand aimed at entirely new markets.

Just as significantly, the most dramatically styled pair among the five – all of which use architecture derived from the VW Group's MEB platform – are the work of Mahindra's Advanced Design Europe facility in Banbury, Oxfordshire, next to the headquarters of its successful Formula E racing team.