Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now

Car factories are switching from making ICE cars to making electric cars. If they’re not, they’re living a charmed life.

So the fact that Mini’s Oxford plant will stop making EVs from next year in the Mini’s next generation and once again focus solely on making petrol cars sits somewhere between surprising, baffling and perhaps even concerning.

Next November, the fourth-generation Mini (renamed the Mini Cooper) built under BMW ownership will be launched. From Oxford will come petrol versions and from China will come electric versions. The two will look identical but be different underneath, the Oxford model using underpinnings heavily updated from the current model and the Chinese version using a new EV platform co-developed with Great Wall Motor.

So why the backward step? Mini insiders privately concede that it’s a step that might not outwardly seem logical and not one that will provide full comfort to Oxford workers, even if production of the Mini Convertible is returning to Oxford from the Netherlands at the same time.

However, an electric version wasn’t originally intended to be part of this generation of Mini. The rapid adoption of EVs since the third iteration’s 2014 launch meant BMW had to – and managed to – retrofit the architecture with the capacity for an EV powertrain in response.

It wasn’t just the car that wasn’t fully prepared but also the factory. Oxford can only build every second car as an EV, which Mini boss Stefanie Wurst says makes it “not geared up for mass production”.

With a ready-made replacement for the current Mini EV available from China, the decision was taken for Oxford’s full return to petrol cars – for now.

Wurst describes Oxford as still in a “transition” towards EVs, rather than having made a hard switch one way or the other (or both). She pointedly outlined that a mid-life refresh was an opportunity to introduce EVs back into Oxford, so it wouldn’t necessarily have to wait until the fifth-generation Mini of the early 2030s.

While the investment in making Oxford fully EV-ready hasn’t yet come, Wurst said that “major investments are taking place and going to take place”, the latter a hint towards an EV future once more, adding that the current situation at Oxford is “an intermediate phase”.

Expect EVs to return to Oxford around 2027, then, by which date it could well be a necessity to be diversifying EV production away from China as geopolitics, consumers’ ethical and sustainability concerns and tariffs or even embargoes all combine to make production closer to the point of sale not just desirable but essential. “The puzzles are getting more complex,” said Wurst.