BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now
UP NEXT
Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?

Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now

Oxford will soon start building a new petrol convertible, while other UK plants ditch combustion
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
17 October 2022

Car factories are switching from making ICE cars to making electric cars. If they’re not, they’re living a charmed life. 

So the fact that Mini’s Oxford plant will stop making EVs from next year in the Mini’s next generation and once again focus solely on making petrol cars sits somewhere between surprising, baffling and perhaps even concerning. 

Next November, the fourth-generation Mini (renamed the Mini Cooper) built under BMW ownership will be launched. From Oxford will come petrol versions and from China will come electric versions. The two will look identical but be different underneath, the Oxford model using underpinnings heavily updated from the current model and the Chinese version using a new EV platform co-developed with Great Wall Motor.

Related articles

So why the backward step? Mini insiders privately concede that it’s a step that might not outwardly seem logical and not one that will provide full comfort to Oxford workers, even if production of the Mini Convertible is returning to Oxford from the Netherlands at the same time.

However, an electric version wasn’t originally intended to be part of this generation of Mini. The rapid adoption of EVs since the third iteration’s 2014 launch meant BMW had to – and managed to – retrofit the architecture with the capacity for an EV powertrain in response. 

It wasn’t just the car that wasn’t fully prepared but also the factory. Oxford can only build every second car as an EV, which Mini boss Stefanie Wurst says makes it “not geared up for mass production”. 

With a ready-made replacement for the current Mini EV available from China, the decision was taken for Oxford’s full return to petrol cars – for now. 

Wurst describes Oxford as still in a “transition” towards EVs, rather than having made a hard switch one way or the other (or both). She pointedly outlined that a mid-life refresh was an opportunity to introduce EVs back into Oxford, so it wouldn’t necessarily have to wait until the fifth-generation Mini of the early 2030s. 

While the investment in making Oxford fully EV-ready hasn’t yet come, Wurst said that “major investments are taking place and going to take place”, the latter a hint towards an EV future once more, adding that the current situation at Oxford is “an intermediate phase”. 

Expect EVs to return to Oxford around 2027, then, by which date it could well be a necessity to be diversifying EV production away from China as geopolitics, consumers’ ethical and sustainability concerns and tariffs or even embargoes all combine to make production closer to the point of sale not just desirable but essential. “The puzzles are getting more complex,” said Wurst.

Advertisement

Latest business news

McLaren factory worker installing bumper
Workers should stay in roles to make an impact, but not for too long

Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?

Industry digest: how long should you stay in one job?
Mini Cooper S in front of Oxford factory
Oxford currently builds petrol and electric Mini, but EV will come from China from 2023
Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now
Editor’s letter: Why Mini UK plant is turning its back on EVs for now
Britishvolt gigafactory render
Britishvolt previously delayed its projected production start from mid-2024 to 2025
Report: Britishvolt seeks emergency £200m ahead of Christmas
Report: Britishvolt seeks emergency £200m ahead of Christmas
Nio ET7 2022 exiting battery swap station front quarter
Nio ET7 starts at €1191 (£1040) per month for a three-year lease in Germany
Can EV upstart Nio ever upend premium rivals in the UK?
Can EV upstart Nio ever upend premium rivals in the UK?
99 renault refactory
Renault Group aims to generate €2.3 billion in turnover annually from its new ‘The Future is Neutral’ (TFiN) arm
Renault targets resource neutrality with dedicated recycling arm
Renault targets resource neutrality with dedicated recycling arm

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Mini Cooper S

Mini 3-door Hatch

Now in its third generation, we find out if the bigger, cleverer and more mature Mini can still entertain like it predecessors did

Read our review
Back to top

One complex puzzle that Mini has managed to complete is in establishing the full CO2 impact of a car during its production, right back to the raw-material sourcing and transportation. To that end, a Mini customer will be able to request a report and information into exactly how much CO2 has been emitted in the creation of their car, to be introduced with the next-generation models next November.

“We want to make this really transparent,” said Wurst. “It’s very important that this [sustainability] isn’t just about advertising with people in a green meadow. It’s important to put numbers and facts for an industry standard, as we don’t have that now. It’s also important for industry to make its contribution [to climate change] measurable. 

Car Review
Mini 3-door Hatch
Mini Cooper S
Read our full road test review
Read more

“I’ve been involved in sustainability for 30 years and even did my thesis on it. Now it’s about bringing it to the product. It’s not a LinkedIn post, it’s real information for people who want to know. Sustainability has to shift from the grey, blurry area to be tangible, as nobody can judge now. For people who want to know that, it’s time to make it measurable and explainable.”

This column last week posed the question of just how seriously car makers were taking sustainability. In Wurst, BMW has a leader who is letting her actions speak louder than words. That’s an impressive first step, and now others must follow. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives