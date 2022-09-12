BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cenex 2022: the top UK automotive start-ups to watch
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: BMW M135i

Cenex 2022: the top UK automotive start-ups to watch

From autonomous valet parking to an EV truck for farmers, here are our picks from the 2022 Cenex LCV show
John Evans
News
5 mins read
12 September 2022

At this year's Cenex LCV exhibition, held at the Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire, companies active in the fields of low-carbon transport and autonomous-driving systems displayed many of the latest technologies.

Visitors were able to catch up on many of the latest developments, and here are 10 that caught our eye.

Williams Advanced Engineering – Flexible EVR platform

Related articles

Flexibility is the point of Williams Advanced Engineering's new, scaleable, composite electric hypercar platform. Called the EVR, it can, within reason, be whatever length and width that a manufacutrer seeking a halo product requires. In addition, track-only, Targa GT and track-inspired, road-legal vehicle versions can be accommodated. But how to achieve differentiation between vehicles? "It's a challenge, but features such as drive layouts, optional torque-vectoring and different steering systems will help," said Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships at WAE.

Ricardo – Planning for the unknown

With the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and ongoing material shortages, these are uncertain times for car makers, but Ricardo claims to provide some clarity with its scenario-planning service. Rather than conventional forecasting, the engineering and consultancy company helps firms explore a future that it has termed "creative scavenging", in which they will reduce, reuse and recycle. "We test the robustness of a firm's future strategy, and at the moment, OEMs are very receptive," said Angela Johnson, vice-president of Ricardo Strategic Consultancy. 

Ford – Lighter Transit chassis

Although Ford recently launched the electric E-Transit, development continues on the diesel van, in in the form of a new, lightweight ladder-frame chassis section. Part of Ford's eShadow project, tasked with lightening the Transit for supermarket delivery work, the component weighs 40% less than the current item but, thanks to composite materials, is just as strong. "We're developing a version for the E-Transit, too, that can increase payload but still support the battery," explained Roland Stark, Transit Innovation Project lead.

Equipmake Q&A – 3D-printed electric motor

Good thermal management is vital for an electric motor. Equipmake claims to have made big gains by 3D-printing its latest unit, the Ampere-220. This method has allowed engineers to optimise its thermal efficiency while shrinking its size. Weighing just 20kg, this modern take on the off-the-shelf 'crate motor' produces 295bhp and is the most power-dense electric motor in the world. We asked Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, to tell us more.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Bosch Automated Valet Parking front quarter turning
Bosch's Autonomous Valet Parking system uses an array of sensors to autonomously park a car

Cenex 2022: the top UK automotive start-ups to watch

Cenex 2022: the top UK automotive start-ups to watch
shell hydrogen pump
Toyota has long pushed hydrogen's credentials and has entered a tech partnership with BMW for it

Opinion: Is hydrogen fighting a battle it can't win?

Opinion: Is hydrogen fighting a battle it can&#039;t win?
Aston Martin Valhalla front quarter static
Fully finished Valhalla supercar was shown at Monterey Car Week

Aston Martin bosses detail beginning of new era

Aston Martin bosses detail beginning of new era
Tobias Moers L Manfred Fitzgerald R Piech Automotive lead
Tobias Moers (l) and Manfred Fitzgerald (r) will be co-chairmen of Piëch Automotive

Tobias Moers joins Piech Automotive as chief technical officer

Tobias Moers joins Piech Automotive as chief technical officer
Rivian-Amazon EDV 03
Rivian currently produces EDV 700 van for Amazon

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian partner to build electric vans in Europe

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian partner to build electric vans in Europe

View all business news

Back to top

Autocar: "What production benefits does 3D-printing bring?"

Ian Foley: "It opens up huge possibilities for engineers and allows us to make more efficient products."

AC: "It must limit production volumes?"
IF: "We anticipate building the Ampere e-220 only in the hundreds per year."

AC: "What's the challenge with electric motors of the Ampere e-220's size?"
IF: "Because there's less surface area, getting the heat out of it." 

AC: "What types of vehicles have you designed the Ampere-220 for?" 
IF: "We're showing it in [590bhp] twin-motor form, with two equally compact inverters and single-speed transmissions, all machined in-house. By integrating it with our new e-axle, it becomes an off-the-shelf, high-performance drive system for electric sports cars and supercars."

AC: "Each month seems to bring big advances in electric-motor design."
IF: "They have developed very quickly, but gains are now much more incremental."

Fleete – Fleet EV charging

An individual moving from petrol or diesel to electric faces challenges in terms of charger availability and reliability, but for an operator with a large fleet and markets to serve, those challenges can threaten its very existence. One company that claims to have a solution is Fleete. The financing and infrastructure firm installs and maintains high-power DC chargers at vehicle depots for a monthly subscription. In a recent project, it installed 130-150kW chargers at a major Glasgow bus depot. "It's about helping fleets transition from ICE to electric smoothly, reliably and affordably," said CEO Dan Bentham.

Bosch – Autonomous driver aids

Available on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) models including the new Range Rover, Bosch's advanced Trailer Tow Assist features high-definition imagery and takes the hassle out of manoeuvring a trailer by enabling the car's sensors and assistance systems to do so instead.

Bosch also teased its new Autonomous Valet Parking system, available on JLR models and some from Mercedes-Benz. Currently active only in Germany, it requires a car park to have sensor-based infrastructure that can communicate with the car. The driver exits the vehicle at the entry barrier and, by way of a smartphone app, instructs the system to park the vehicle. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Autocraft Solutions Group – Battery fault diagnosis

Battery assembly and remanufacturing specialist Autocraft also inspects and repairs batteries. It claims to receive around 45 faulty items per week, the bulk of them returned by manufacturers and dealers under warranty. "Common problems are cell degradation, failed cell welds and connector damage caused by road vibrations," said Sara Ridley, engineering and quality director. "Natural variability in the chemical processes also means that some cells degrade faster than others."

Ox Delivers – Farmer's EV

Currently undergoing trials in Rwanda, the Gordon Murray-designed Ox truck for emerging markets can be delivered in flat-pack form and is simple to maintain and more refined than its diesel predecessor. Set to receive Toyota underpinnings for greater ground clearance, it has a two-tonne payload and a 60-mile range in single-battery form. "Its benefit is that it can get farmer's produce to the towns, where it fetches more money, rather than just to the villages," explained chief engineer Cliff Vince. 

Swindon Powertrain – Off-the-shelf battery

In recent years, this automotive engineering, testing and assembly company has acquired a reputation for supplying Mini electrification kits and other parts necessary for classic-car EV conversions. At Cenex, it previewed its new off-the-shelf automotive battery pack, the only product of its kind available. "Until now, we've supplied bespoke battery solutions, which we will continue to do, but this is our first generic product," said Raphaël Caillé, managing director. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review

View all latest drives