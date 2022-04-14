BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Business podcast: is just-in-time manufacturing dead?
UP NEXT
New York motor show 2022 report

Autocar Business podcast: is just-in-time manufacturing dead?

Senior executives from the car industry discuss whether the just-in-time model remains fit for purpose
Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 April 2022

Tune into our latest Autocar Business podcast as senior figures from the industry discuss whether just-in-time manufacturing is still fit for purpose in a world of global economic shocks.

We're joined by Stephen Norman, former managing director of Vauxhall Motors; David Bailey, professor of business economics at Birmingham Business School; and Mark Brickhill, CEO of OEM Klarius.

Just-in-time manufacturing allowed the car industry to run incredibly lean, giving much improved efficiencies and cutting swathes from storage costs. The business model allowed for parts to be shipped from all over the world in precise time slots, just when the main factory needed them.

Related articles

But the events of the past two years have turned all that on its head. First, the semiconductor supply crisis and more latterly the war in Ukraine have forced companies to reassess their complex supply chains.

Listen in as our guests discuss this and more, as look into the potential solutions going forward.

As Bailey put it, "there could be benefits from not having such long supply chains, sourcing parts closer to where production takes place and setting up alternative supply".

About the podcast

Welcome to Autocar’s podcast series, where the industry's top players discuss their latest products, give key insights into the newest innovations and trends, and share their insider knowledge on where the automotive industry is heading.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today.

We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader or a 30-year industry veteran.

How to listen

It's simple: you can tune in right here using the web player below, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose. It’s available on Spotify and iTunes.

 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
58,150miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
70,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,000
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
58,594miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
71,191miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£5,480
35,379miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,643miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

View all latest drives