BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Arrival completes production of first electric van at Bicester factory
UP NEXT
From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1993

Arrival completes production of first electric van at Bicester factory

The completed van will become a 'delta' test vehicle for verification processes such as range testing
News
2 mins read
30 September 2022

British commercial EV start-up Arrival has made the first van at its plant in Bicester, Oxfordshire, following a troubled gestation period described as “more difficult than we imagined” by CEO Denis Sverdlov.

Van number one was completed using all the factory’s assembly processes but won't go to a customer. Instead, it will become a 'delta' test vehicle to be used for verification processes, including range testing.

Arrival said in August that it would produce only 20 vans at the Bicester factory this year, down from April’s prediction of 400 to 600, after being hit by a cash crunch that forced it to pause the development of its electric bus and ride-hailing car, as well as reduce its headcount by 800.

Related articles

The company has now completed the layoffs, platforms boss Tom Elvidge told Autocar.

The first production vans will go to logistic company and Arrival investor UPS following a trial period, Elvidge said.

The production of the first van is a rare piece of good news for Arrival this year, following two years of fast expansion aided by investment from UPS and Hyundai

The company saw the value of its stock soar to $13.6 billion following its listing on Wall Street in 2020, but shares have fallen by more than 90% in value in 2022 as the investment climate has changed dramatically. 

“It has been a fairly remarkable year so far, and it’s definitely affecting start-ups and scale-ups," said Elvidge. "It’s certainly something that we’re having to adapt to."

The company also gave itself a tough task in developing the van to production from sketches in just two years, he said.

Arrival has also paused its foreign expansion after pushing back the start date of van production in its factory in Charlotte, Virginia, to 2023, it said in August, without giving a specific quarter.

The US factory was due to start production in the final quarter of this year, Arrival wrote in a filing back in April. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Arrival van

Arrival completes production of first electric van at Bicester factory

Arrival completes production of first electric van at Bicester factory
used cars in warehouse
Data from OEMs could be pivotal for fleet operations and used car retail

How connected vehicle capability can reshape used car market

How connected vehicle capability can reshape used car market
qualcomm snapdragon digital chassis 1
Qualcomm's Snapdragon is becoming a popular platform for car makers to go digital

Rise of Qualcomm heralds new era of OEM-supplier relations

Rise of Qualcomm heralds new era of OEM-supplier relations
Vauxhall Ellesmere Port 2021 019
UK car production is down 45.9% (42,257 units) on pre-pandemic levels

Call for urgent government aid as UK car production falls 46%

Call for urgent government aid as UK car production falls 46%
MyCarDirect front with BMW iX3 front
Almost 40% of My Car Direct's fleet is comprised of EVs, including the BMW iX3

Has the moment finally arrived for new-car subscription services?

Has the moment finally arrived for new-car subscription services?

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review

View all latest drives