BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: In-car software subscriptions face uncertain future
UP NEXT
Polestar boss: 80% of customers like oddball features

In-car software subscriptions face uncertain future

Negative reaction from customers has dampened enthusiasm for what could have been a money-spinner

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
19 September 2025

The once-hopeful dream of car makers to persuade customers to pay for subscriptions to useful technology is being dashed by a combination of consumer reluctance, technology democratisation and cut-throat competition for business.

Enthusiasm for what could have been a promising new revenue stream for car makers has been dampened by a series of negative reaction from customers asked to pay to unlock technology already fitted to their car – most recently Volkswagen’s £16.50-a-month power upgrade for electric models already homologated for the higher power band.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews