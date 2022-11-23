BACK TO ALL NEWS
App launches to help London taxi drivers locate EV chargers

Map tool by Moove shows charge point locations and allows payment across multiple networks
23 November 2022

Nigerian mobility start-up Moove has launched a new app to help electric vehicle drivers in London with charging.

The app, developed with EV charging card supplier Paua and targeted at Uber drivers, shows the location, availability and speed of 6600 charge points in London.

It also features a payment wallet function, circumventing subscription and sign-up requirements for some charge providers. It's enabled by Paua's support for networks including Osprey, Shell Recharge and Source London. Moove claims this improves the productivity of ride-hail taxi drivers and offers savings of up to £340 per year on subscription fees.

The company said in a statement: “London has a fast-growing network of EV charge points. However, these are operated by a fragmented market of charge point operators and suppliers.

“Furthermore, charging requires forward planning to locate charge points and account for charge time.

“This is even more pivotal for ride-hailing drivers where time lost can heavily impact their earning capacity.”

It added that the network of fast and rapid chargers – critical for electric taxi drivers to minimise downtime – is currently spread across 25 charge point operators, each with its own app.

Paua CEO Niall Riddell said the provision of a universal charging solution “removes another barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles”.

Moove was founded in 2020 to offer car and motorcycle financing to Uber drivers in Africa.

It launched in London – its first European venture – in August 2022, offering rent-to-buy contracts for the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq Electric. This ownership model requires drivers to pay weekly rental fees for a car while they use it for work, without any upfront costs or a balloon payment at the end of the contract.

The company aims to supply 10,000 EVs to Uber drivers in London by 2025.

App launches to help London taxi drivers locate EV chargers

