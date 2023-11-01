BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Change Makers Podcast: How Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street EV charging (ep.9)
UP NEXT
Electric Mercedes-AMG GT63 replacement due 2025 with 1000bhp

Change Makers Podcast: How Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street EV charging (ep.9)

EV infrastructure expert Ben Boutcher-West tells all about the public charging network
Promoted
2 mins read
1 November 2023

Welcome to episode nine of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

 

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

Related articles

 

In episode nine, we sit down with Ben Boutcher-West, chief digital officer at Connected Kerb, to discuss the fallout of the 2035 ICE ban pushback, the real-world effects of winter weather on electric vehicles and how Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street electric vehicle charging.

 

We also ask: how much does the cost of public charging influence where people charge? How much more education is needed for the public to fully understand electric vehicle charging? What are the top tips for electric vehicle drivers heading on a long road trip? To find out, listen to episode nine below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives