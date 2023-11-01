Change Makers Podcast: How Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street EV charging (ep.9)

Welcome to episode nine of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode nine, we sit down with Ben Boutcher-West, chief digital officer at Connected Kerb, to discuss the fallout of the 2035 ICE ban pushback, the real-world effects of winter weather on electric vehicles and how Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street electric vehicle charging.

We also ask: how much does the cost of public charging influence where people charge? How much more education is needed for the public to fully understand electric vehicle charging? What are the top tips for electric vehicle drivers heading on a long road trip? To find out, listen to episode nine below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To