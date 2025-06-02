UK firm RML gets approval for world's highest-density EV battery

British firm the RML Group has been granted Conformity of Production (CoP) approval for its new VarEVolt battery, ticking a crucial box as it prepares to pitch the pack to major car makers.

It has been verified as building products compliant with safety standard UN ECE Regulation 100, a requirement for many larger OEMs and car manufacturers.

“Performance is a key part of what RML offers," said James Arkell, RML’s head of powertrain. "Doing this safely, reliably and repeatably is key to our success, and this certification solidifies that message to the industry."