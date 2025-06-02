BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK firm RML gets approval for world's highest-density EV battery
UP NEXT
Official: Toyota to build GR Corolla in UK

UK firm RML gets approval for world's highest-density EV battery

Conformity of Production approval satisfies a requirement for many big OEMs and major car makers

News
Charlie Martin AutocarFelix Page
2 mins read
2 June 2025

British firm the RML Group has been granted Conformity of Production (CoP) approval for its new VarEVolt battery, ticking a crucial box as it prepares to pitch the pack to major car makers.

It has been verified as building products compliant with safety standard UN ECE Regulation 100, a requirement for many larger OEMs and car manufacturers.

“Performance is a key part of what RML offers," said James Arkell, RML’s head of powertrain. "Doing this safely, reliably and repeatably is key to our success, and this certification solidifies that message to the industry."

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
MFA08903
BMW 2 Series Coupé
8
BMW 2 Series Coupé
Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 Review front corner 8
Toyota Land Cruiser
8
Toyota Land Cruiser
Hyundai i10 review lead
Hyundai i10
8
Hyundai i10
VW Golf eHybrid front cornering
Volkswagen Golf eHybrid
9
Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

View all car reviews