UK car production fell in July as car makers battle new, temporary, supply constraints while gearing up for model changeovers, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows.

In July, 10,973 fewer cars rolled off production lines than in the same month last year, a total of 65,478 cars.

Exports, the destination of more than 80% of UK production, was the biggest hit, taking 94% of that year-on-year decline.

Of the 52,963 cars exported, the EU took the bulk of(51.3%),