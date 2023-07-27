UK builds 450,000 cars in six months as industry bounces back

The recovery of the UK car industry continues apace, as local production surged 11.7% over the first half of 2023, with June confirmed as the fifth consecutive month of growth.

Some 450,168 cars left UK factory gates from January to June, up from 403,131 in the same period last year. June alone accounted for 84,767 units, an increase of nearly 12,000 cars.

It was the best first half for UK car production since 2021, and demonstrates – according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders – that "manufacturers were increasingly able to manage global supply chain challenges – notably the shortage of semiconductors – that had constrained production since the pandemic".

The increase has mainly been driven by a 13.6%