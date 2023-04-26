Semiconductors not to blame as car production recovers slowly

Manufacturers are seeing the downside of blaming semiconductors for production shortages.

Initially, the chip industry was a good scapegoat for any issues in the supply chain or with demand. More than two years into this problem, though, it reflects poorly on a manufacturer or supplier who has not secured sourcing of chips.

Companies are specifically denying that the chip shortage is the rationale for production issues, requiring more investigation to verify the validity those claims.

A stagnation in the domestic market is pushing local automakers in China to look elsewhere for expansion.