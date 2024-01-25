BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK "back in the game" after one million vehicles produced in 2023
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo Milano enters final testing phase ahead of April debut

UK "back in the game" after one million vehicles produced in 2023

However SMMT predicts fewer cars will roll off production lines in 2024 amid "unrelenting" challenges
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
25 January 2024

Production numbers in the UK hit one million vehicles for the first time since pre-Covid 2019, with mulit-billion-pound EV investment from major car makers pushing the UK “back in the game”, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said today.

Lobby group chief Mike Hawes labelled the 1,025,474 figure (905,117 cars, 120,357 commercial vehicles; up 17% year-on-year) as a “surprise”, especially given the supply chain issues that hampered car makers in 2023; shipping issues in the Red Sea, caused by Houthi militia boat attacks, are expected to bring more problems to the fore soon, he added.

Despite the surprise, the SMMT predicts fewer cars will be created in 2024, although a push from commercial vehicle manufacturers, such as Vauxhall and its now-upgrade Ellesmere

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai front lead
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
nio el6 2023 review 001 tracking front
Nio EL6
7
Nio EL6
Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review

View all car reviews