UK "back in the game" after one million vehicles produced in 2023

Production numbers in the UK hit one million vehicles for the first time since pre-Covid 2019, with mulit-billion-pound EV investment from major car makers pushing the UK “back in the game”, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said today.

Lobby group chief Mike Hawes labelled the 1,025,474 figure (905,117 cars, 120,357 commercial vehicles; up 17% year-on-year) as a “surprise”, especially given the supply chain issues that hampered car makers in 2023; shipping issues in the Red Sea, caused by Houthi militia boat attacks, are expected to bring more problems to the fore soon, he added.

Despite the surprise, the SMMT predicts fewer cars will be created in 2024, although a push from commercial vehicle manufacturers, such as Vauxhall and its now-upgrade Ellesmere